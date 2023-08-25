|
25.08.2023 08:56:54
Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
Disclosure 9 / 2023
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in compliance with the EU Commission Market Abuse Regulation. Further details are included in the attachments.
Attachments
- Appendix – Anders Dam - 24.08.2023
- Appendix – Johnny Christensen - 24.08.2023
- Appendix – Niels Erik Jakobsen - 24.08.2023
- Appendix – Per Skovhus - 24.08.2023
- Appendix – Peter Schleidt - 24.08.2023
