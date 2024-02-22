22.02.2024 10:20:48

Transactions for persons discharging managerial responsibilities: Group CEO, Mikko Keto, and Group CFO, Roland M. Andersen, receive shares under the 2021 long-term incentive programme.

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 4-2024
22 February 2024, Copenhagen, Denmark


FLSmidth has received the enclosed notification pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of transactions related to shares in FLSmidth made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in FLSmidth and/or persons closely associated with them.

Please see the transactions of Group CEO, Mikko Keto, and Group CFO, Roland M. Andersen, in the attached PDF document.


Contacts:

Investor Relations
Jannick Lindegaard Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com
Andreas Escherich Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com
Therese Möllevinge, +45 41 37 16 38, tmo@flsmidth.com

Media Relations
Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com


About FLSmidth
FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining and cement industries. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to reducing the sustainability footprint of the global mining and cement industries and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.flsmidth.com.

