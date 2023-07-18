|
Transactions in connection with and conclusion of share buy-back program
Company announcement no. 35 - 23
18 July 2023
Transactions in connection with and conclusion of share buy-back program
On 8 May 2023 NTG Nordic Transport Group ("NTG”) announced a share buy-back program, as described in company announcement no. 17 - 23. The program will be executed in accordance with the principles of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.
The purposes of the share buy-back program are to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders’ shares in NTG subsidiaries under the "Ring-the-Bell” concept, cover obligations arising under share-based incentive programs, and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.
Under the share buy-back program NTG will purchase its own shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 125,000,000, up to 350,000 shares (nominally DKK 7,000,000), corresponding to 1.55% of the current share capital of NTG.
The share buy-back program will run from 9 May 2023 to 28 July 2023 at the latest, both days inclusive.
The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back program:
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|284,336
|122,143,161
|11 July 2023
|5,319
|450.6
|2,396,972
|12 July 2023
|1,039
|442.4
|459,608
|Accumulated under the program
|290,694
|124,999,740
With the transactions stated above, NTG owns a total of 1,343,146 treasury shares, corresponding to 5.93% of the current share capital of NTG.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
The share buy-back program announced in company announcement no. 17 - 23 has now been concluded as 290,694 shares, corresponding to an aggregate value of DKK 124,999,740, have been repurchased.
Additional information
For additional information, please contact:
Investor relations:
Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO
+45 42 12 80 99
ir@ntg.com
|Press:
Camilla Marcher Lydom, Investor Relations & Corporate Communication Manager
+45 42 12 80 90
press@ntg.com
