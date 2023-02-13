|
13.02.2023 09:38:58
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the "Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday February 6, 2023 to Friday February 10, 2023:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|259,222
|4,408,799,771
|6 February 2023
|756
|15,498.7302
|11,717,040
|7 February 2023
|771
|15,426.0182
|11,893,460
|8 February 2023
|404
|15,228.0198
|6,152,120
|9 February 2023
|420
|15,511.2381
|6,514,720
|10 February 2023
|-
|-
|-
|Total 6-10 February Friday
|2,351
|36,277,340
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|2,495
|15,430.5800
|38,499,297
|Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|77,180
|1,148,821,525
|Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|264,068
|4,483,576,408
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,122,413
|20,036,060,418
|6 February 2023
|2,352
|15,788.0315
|37,133,450
|7 February 2023
|1,504
|15,709.8238
|23,627,575
|8 February 2023
|1,918
|15,550.3832
|29,825,635
|9 February 2023
|3,355
|15,821.7034
|53,081,815
|10 February 2023
|-
|-
|-
|Total 6-10 February Friday
|9,129
|143,668,475
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|7,318
|15,737.5699
|115,167,537
|Bought from the Foundation*
|2,306
|15,737.5292
|36,290,742
|Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|307,190
|4,667,229,155
|Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,141,166
|20,331,187,172
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 232,236 A shares and 1,008,538 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.63% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 13 February 2023
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 6 2023
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 6 2023
