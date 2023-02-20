Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
20.02.2023 13:26:40

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the "Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced  an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                  
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday February 13, 2023 to Friday February 17, 2023:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)264,068 4,483,576,408
13 February 202349715,082.71637,496,110
14 February 202391815,237.483713,988,010
15 February 202389415,147.114113,541,520
16 February 202388615,327.742713,580,380
17 February 20239215,187.39131,397,240
Total 13-17 February Friday3,287 50,003,260
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*3,48515,212.408053,015,242
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)83,952 1,251,840,027
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)270,840 4,586,594,910
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,141,166 20,331,187,172
13 February 20232,00015,294.715030,589,430
14 February 20233,17415,484.703849,148,450
15 February 20233,60515,351.877955,343,520
16 February 20233,68715,561.559557,375,470
17 February 20232,71415,481.875542,017,810
Total 13-17 February Friday15,180 234,474,680
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*12,16715,446.2833187,934,929
Bought from the Foundation*3,83415,446.309659,221,151
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)338,371 5,148,859,915
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,172,347 20,812,817,932

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 239,008 A shares and 1,039,222 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.83% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 20 February 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Attachments


