27.02.2023 10:32:02
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the "Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday February 20, 2023 to Friday February 24, 2023:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|270,840
|4,586,594,910
|20 February 2023
|146
|15,418.3562
|2,251,080
|21 February 2023
|200
|15,782.2500
|3,156,450
|22 February 2023
|300
|15,509.9333
|4,652,980
|23 February 2023
|300
|15,659.6667
|4,697,900
|24 February 2023
|230
|15,785.4348
|3,630,650
|Total 20-24 February Friday
|1,176
|18,389,060
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|1,247
|15,636.9375
|19,499,261
|Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|86,375
|1,289,728,348
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|273,263
|4,624,483,231
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,172,347
|20,812,817,932
|20 February 2023
|30
|15,590.0000
|467,700
|21 February 2023
|800
|15,976.8188
|12,781,455
|22 February 2023
|1,200
|15,718.9042
|18,862,685
|23 February 2023
|1,097
|15,869.0474
|17,408,345
|24 February 2023
|920
|16,009.9891
|14,729,190
|Total 20-24 February Friday
|4,047
|64,249,375
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|3,247
|15,875.7583
|51,548,587
|Bought from the Foundation*
|1,023
|15,875.7761
|16,240,919
|Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|346,688
|5,280,898,796
|Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,180,664
|20,944,856,813
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 241,431 A shares and 1,047,439 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.89% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 27 February 2023
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
