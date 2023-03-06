Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the "Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday February 27, 2023 to Friday March 3, 2023:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 273,263 4,624,483,231 27 February 2023 144 15,956.1806 2,297,690 28 February 2023 160 16,221.5000 2,595,440 1 March 2023 - - - 2 March 2023 150 16,810.2000 2,521,530 3 March 2023 180 16,723.5000 3,010,230 Total 27-3 March Friday 634 10,424,890 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 673 16,442.7354 11,065,961 Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 87,682 1,311,219,199 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 274,570 4,645,974,082 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,180,664 20,944,856,813 27 February 2023 568 16,199.8856 9,201,535 28 February 2023 640 16,482.8828 10,549,045 1 March 2023 - - - 2 March 2023 600 17,071.0083 10,242,605 3 March 2023 720 16,962.4028 12,212,930 Total 27-3 March Friday 2,528 42,206,115 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 2,028 16,695.4095 33,858,291 Bought from the Foundation* 640 16,695.2517 10,684,961 Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 351,884 5,367,648,163 Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,185,860 21,031,606,180

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 242,738 A shares and 1,052,635 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.92% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 6 March 2023

