13.03.2023 09:51:58
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the "Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday March 6, 2023 to Friday March 10, 2023:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|274,570
|4,645,974,082
|6 March 2023
|120
|16,756.8333
|2,010,820
|7 March 2023
|200
|16,422.2500
|3,284,450
|8 March 2023
|100
|16,084.5000
|1,608,450
|9 March 2023
|197
|15,985.6853
|3,149,180
|10 March 2023
|500
|15,704.9600
|7,852,480
|Total 6-10 March Friday
|1,117
|17,905,380
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|1,185
|16,030.3677
|18,995,986
|Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|89,984
|1,348,120,565
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|276,872
|4,682,875,448
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,185,860
|21,031,606,180
|6 March 2023
|478
|16,984.4247
|8,118,555
|7 March 2023
|802
|16,626.2469
|13,334,250
|8 March 2023
|400
|16,279.1375
|6,511,655
|9 March 2023
|796
|16,166.6394
|12,868,645
|10 March 2023
|2,000
|15,873.2050
|31,746,410
|Total 6-10 March Friday
|4,476
|72,579,515
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|3,589
|16,215.4813
|58,197,363
|Bought from the Foundation*
|1,131
|16,215.6494
|18,339,899
|Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|361,080
|5,516,764,940
|Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,195,056
|21,180,722,957
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 245,040 A shares and 1,061,711 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.99% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 13 March 2023
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
