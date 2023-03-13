13.03.2023 09:51:58

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the "Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                  
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday March 6, 2023 to Friday March 10, 2023:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)274,570 4,645,974,082
6 March 202312016,756.83332,010,820
7 March 202320016,422.25003,284,450
8 March 202310016,084.50001,608,450
9 March 202319715,985.68533,149,180
10 March 202350015,704.96007,852,480
Total 6-10 March Friday1,117 17,905,380
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*1,18516,030.367718,995,986
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)89,984 1,348,120,565
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)276,872 4,682,875,448
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,185,860 21,031,606,180
6 March 202347816,984.42478,118,555
7 March 202380216,626.246913,334,250
8 March 202340016,279.13756,511,655
9 March 202379616,166.639412,868,645
10 March 20232,00015,873.205031,746,410
Total 6-10 March Friday4,476 72,579,515
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*3,58916,215.481358,197,363
Bought from the Foundation*1,13116,215.649418,339,899
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)361,080 5,516,764,940
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,195,056 21,180,722,957

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 245,040 A shares and 1,061,711 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.99% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 13 March 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Attachments


