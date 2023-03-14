14.03.2023 17:00:00

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

Company announcement no. 8 - 23
14 March 2023

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 8 March 2023 NTG Nordic Transport Group ("NTG”) announced a share buy-back program, as described in company announcement no. 6 - 23. The program will be executed in accordance with the principles of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.

The purposes of the share buy-back program are to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders’ shares in NTG subsidiaries under the "Ring-the-Bell” concept, cover obligations arising under share-based incentive programs, and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.

Under the share buy-back program NTG will purchase its own shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 75,000,000, up to 250,000 shares (nominally DKK 5,000,000), corresponding to 1.10% of the current share capital of NTG.

The share buy-back program will run from 9 March 2023 to 5 May 2023 at the latest, both days inclusive.

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back program:

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Transaction value (DKK)
09 March 20236,000350.72,103,910
10 March 20237,500355.82,668,181
13 March 20238,000349.02,792,154
Accumulated under the program21,500 7,564,244

With the transactions stated above, NTG owns a total of 899,362 treasury shares, corresponding to 3.97% of the current share capital of NTG.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:



Investor relations:
Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO                                    


+45 42 12 80 99
ir@ntg.com
Press:
Camilla Marcher Lydom, Investor Relations & Corporate Communication Manager
+45 42 12 80 90
press@ntg.com

Attachments


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Neurosearch A-S Bearer and-or registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Neurosearch A-S Bearer and-or registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Neurosearch A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs 46,55 3,10% Neurosearch A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Daten zur US-Inflation: Gewinne an den US-Börsen werden kleiner -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel höher -- Asiens Börsen knicken letztlich ein
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Dienstag höher. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte ebenfalls Gewinne verbuchen. Auch an der Wall Street geht es nach oben. An den wichtigsten Handelsplätzen in Asien ging es am Dienstag abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen