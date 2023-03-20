20.03.2023 11:57:39

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the "Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                  
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday March 13, 2023 to Friday March 17, 2023:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)276,872 4,682,875,448
13 March 202370015,429.457110,800,620
14 March 202320615,569.51463,207,320
15 March 202397215,887.201615,442,360
16 March 20231,01215,543.478315,730,000
17 March 202395715,808.140015,128,390
Total 13-17 March Friday3,847 60,308,690
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*4,08015,676.838263,961,500
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)97,911 1,472,390,755
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)284,799 4,807,145,638
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,195,056 21,180,722,957
13 March 20232,60015,618.569240,608,280
14 March 202336315,663.96695,686,020
15 March 20233,22216,100.370951,875,395
16 March 20233,33215,718.028252,372,470
17 March 20233,13616,034.795950,285,120
Total 13-17 March Friday12,653 200,827,285
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*9,54315,857.5582151,328,678
Bought from the Foundation*3,79715,907.966160,402,547
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)387,073 5,929,323,450
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,221,049 21,593,281,467

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 252,967 A shares and 1,087,582 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.17% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 20 March 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 2 of 2

Attachments


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S (A)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S (A)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S (A) 2 052,00 -2,38% A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S (A)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Fed-Entscheid am Mittwoch: ATX dreht trotz CS-Übernahme ins Plus -- DAX kämpft sich auf grünes Terrain -- US-Börsen freundlich -- Verluste an Asiens Börsen
Die Übernahme der Credit Suisse durch die UBS sorgte am heimischem Aktienmarkt zunächst für Sorgen, der ATX dreht gegen Nachmittag aber ins Plus. Beim DAX wird die Stimmung im Handelsverlauf besser. Die US-Börsen notieren zum Wochenstart im Plus. Anleger in Fernost zeigten sich weiter verunsichert.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen