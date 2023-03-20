Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the "Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday March 13, 2023 to Friday March 17, 2023:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 276,872 4,682,875,448 13 March 2023 700 15,429.4571 10,800,620 14 March 2023 206 15,569.5146 3,207,320 15 March 2023 972 15,887.2016 15,442,360 16 March 2023 1,012 15,543.4783 15,730,000 17 March 2023 957 15,808.1400 15,128,390 Total 13-17 March Friday 3,847 60,308,690 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 4,080 15,676.8382 63,961,500 Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 97,911 1,472,390,755 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 284,799 4,807,145,638 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,195,056 21,180,722,957 13 March 2023 2,600 15,618.5692 40,608,280 14 March 2023 363 15,663.9669 5,686,020 15 March 2023 3,222 16,100.3709 51,875,395 16 March 2023 3,332 15,718.0282 52,372,470 17 March 2023 3,136 16,034.7959 50,285,120 Total 13-17 March Friday 12,653 200,827,285 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 9,543 15,857.5582 151,328,678 Bought from the Foundation* 3,797 15,907.9661 60,402,547 Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 387,073 5,929,323,450 Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,221,049 21,593,281,467

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 252,967 A shares and 1,087,582 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.17% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 20 March 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 2 of 2

Attachments