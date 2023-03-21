21.03.2023 17:00:00

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

Company announcement no. 9 - 23
21 March 2023

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 8 March 2023 NTG Nordic Transport Group ("NTG”) announced a share buy-back program, as described in company announcement no. 6 - 23. The program will be executed in accordance with the principles of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.

The purposes of the share buy-back program are to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders’ shares in NTG subsidiaries under the "Ring-the-Bell” concept, cover obligations arising under share-based incentive programs, and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.

Under the share buy-back program NTG will purchase its own shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 75,000,000, up to 250,000 shares (nominally DKK 5,000,000), corresponding to 1.10% of the current share capital of NTG.

The share buy-back program will run from 9 March 2023 to 5 May 2023 at the latest, both days inclusive.

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back program:

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated, latest announcement21,500 7,564,244
14 March 20238,000344.72,757,995
15 March 20237,825349.62,735,353
16 March 20237,439356.02,648,200
17 March 20238,210361.72,969,427
20 March 20239,852353.53,482,523
Accumulated under the program62,826 22,157,740

With the transactions stated above, NTG owns a total of 940,688 treasury shares, corresponding to 4.15% of the current share capital of NTG.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:



Investor relations:
Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO                                    


+45 42 12 80 99
ir@ntg.com
Press:
Camilla Marcher Lydom, Investor Relations & Corporate Communication Manager
+45 42 12 80 90
press@ntg.com

Attachments


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Neurosearch A-S Bearer and-or registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Neurosearch A-S Bearer and-or registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Neurosearch A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs 48,30 0,63% Neurosearch A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Fed-Entscheid am Mittwoch: "Erleichterungsrally" geht auch beim ATX weiter -- DAX mit Gewinnen -- US-Börsen fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Aufschlägen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Dienstag nach oben. An der deutschen Börse sind ebenfalls Gewinne zu sehen. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich fester. Die größten Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Dienstag erholt.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen