21.03.2023 17:00:00
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
Company announcement no.
9 - 23
21 March 2023
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 8 March 2023 NTG Nordic Transport Group ("NTG”) announced a share buy-back program, as described in company announcement no. 6 - 23. The program will be executed in accordance with the principles of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.
The purposes of the share buy-back program are to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders’ shares in NTG subsidiaries under the "Ring-the-Bell” concept, cover obligations arising under share-based incentive programs, and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.
Under the share buy-back program NTG will purchase its own shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 75,000,000, up to 250,000 shares (nominally DKK 5,000,000), corresponding to 1.10% of the current share capital of NTG.
The share buy-back program will run from 9 March 2023 to 5 May 2023 at the latest, both days inclusive.
The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back program:
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|21,500
|7,564,244
|14 March 2023
|8,000
|344.7
|2,757,995
|15 March 2023
|7,825
|349.6
|2,735,353
|16 March 2023
|7,439
|356.0
|2,648,200
|17 March 2023
|8,210
|361.7
|2,969,427
|20 March 2023
|9,852
|353.5
|3,482,523
|Accumulated under the program
|62,826
|22,157,740
With the transactions stated above, NTG owns a total of 940,688 treasury shares, corresponding to 4.15% of the current share capital of NTG.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Additional information
For additional information, please contact:
Investor relations:
Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO
+45 42 12 80 99
ir@ntg.com
|Press:
Camilla Marcher Lydom, Investor Relations & Corporate Communication Manager
+45 42 12 80 90
press@ntg.com
