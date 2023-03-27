|
27.03.2023 10:11:33
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the "Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday March 20, 2023 to Friday March 24, 2023:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|284,799
|4,807,145,638
|20 March 2023
|1,101
|15,664.8683
|17,247,020
|21 March 2023
|51
|15,907.4510
|811,280
|22 March 2023
|327
|16,084.0367
|5,259,480
|23 March 2023
|1,059
|16,047.1577
|16,993,940
|24 March 2023
|1,074
|15,543.6685
|16,693,900
|Total 20-24 March Friday
|3,612
|57,005,620
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|3,831
|15,782.3462
|60,462,168
|Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|105,354
|1,589,858,543
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|292,242
|4,924,613,426
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,221,049
|21,593,281,467
|20 March 2023
|3,158
|15,846.4915
|50,043,220
|21 March 2023
|1,662
|16,280.0361
|27,057,420
|22 March 2023
|2,550
|16,341.9941
|41,672,085
|23 March 2023
|3,186
|16,211.7404
|51,650,605
|24 March 2023
|3,321
|15,672.0024
|52,046,720
|Total 20-24 March Friday
|13,877
|222,470,050
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|11,123
|16,031.5715
|178,319,169
|Bought from the Foundation*
|3,506
|16,031.5518
|56,206,621
|Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|415,579
|6,386,319,290
|Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,249,555
|22,050,277,307
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 260,410 A shares and 1,115,625 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.36% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 27 March 2023
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
