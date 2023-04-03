Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
03.04.2023 10:30:01

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the "Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                  
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday March 27, 2023 to Friday March 31, 2023:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)292,242 4,924,613,426
27 March 20231,06515,484.685416,491,190
28 March 20231,21115,465.499618,728,720
29 March 20231,26611,526.690414,592,790
30 March 20231,44211,966.823917,256,160
31 March 20231,50812,130.510618,292,810
Total 27-31 March Friday6,492 85,361,670
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*6,88313,148.727390,502,690
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)118,729 1,765,722,904
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)305,617 5,100,477,787
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,249,555 22,050,277,307
27 March 20233,38715,518.516452,561,215
28 March 20233,21715,440.862649,673,255
29 March 20233,75911,654.726043,810,115
30 March 20234,27112,195.062052,085,110
31 March 20234,45412,362.299155,061,680
Total 27-31 March Friday19,088 253,191,375
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*14,64313,166.8992192,802,904
Bought from the Foundation*5,47813,525.519074,092,793
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)454,788 6,906,406,363
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,288,764 22,570,364,380

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 273,785 A shares and 1,154,381 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.63% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 3 April 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

