A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the "Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday March 27, 2023 to Friday March 31, 2023:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 292,242 4,924,613,426 27 March 2023 1,065 15,484.6854 16,491,190 28 March 2023 1,211 15,465.4996 18,728,720 29 March 2023 1,266 11,526.6904 14,592,790 30 March 2023 1,442 11,966.8239 17,256,160 31 March 2023 1,508 12,130.5106 18,292,810 Total 27-31 March Friday 6,492 85,361,670 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 6,883 13,148.7273 90,502,690 Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 118,729 1,765,722,904 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 305,617 5,100,477,787 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,249,555 22,050,277,307 27 March 2023 3,387 15,518.5164 52,561,215 28 March 2023 3,217 15,440.8626 49,673,255 29 March 2023 3,759 11,654.7260 43,810,115 30 March 2023 4,271 12,195.0620 52,085,110 31 March 2023 4,454 12,362.2991 55,061,680 Total 27-31 March Friday 19,088 253,191,375 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 14,643 13,166.8992 192,802,904 Bought from the Foundation* 5,478 13,525.5190 74,092,793 Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 454,788 6,906,406,363 Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,288,764 22,570,364,380

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 273,785 A shares and 1,154,381 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.63% of the share capital.

Copenhagen, 3 April 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

