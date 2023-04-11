|
11.04.2023 15:44:34
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the "Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday April 3, 2023 to Wednesday April 5, 2023:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|305,617
|5,100,477,787
|3 April 2023
|1,584
|11,795.4545
|18,684,000
|4 April 2023
|1,660
|11,842.7229
|19,658,920
|5 April 2023
|832
|11,487.6322
|9,557,710
|6 April 2023
|-
|-
|-
|7 April 2023
|-
|-
|-
|Total 3-7 April Friday
|4,076
|47,900,630
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|4,321
|11,751.8750
|50,779,852
|Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|127,126
|1,864,403,385
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|314,014
|5,199,158,268
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,288,764
|22,570,364,380
|3 April 2023
|4,661
|12,004.1826
|55,951,495
|4 April 2023
|4,872
|12,043.0408
|58,673,695
|5 April 2023
|4,908
|11,583.1388
|56,850,045
|6 April 2023
|-
|-
|-
|7 April 2023
|-
|-
|-
|Total 3-7 April Friday
|14,441
|171,475,235
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|11,575
|11,874.1917
|137,443,769
|Bought from the Foundation*
|3,646
|11,874.2107
|43,293,372
|Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|484,450
|7,258,618,738
|Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,318,426
|22,922,576,755
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 282,182 A shares and 1,184,043 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.84% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 11 April 2023
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
