24.04.2023 12:14:40
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the "Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday April 17, 2023 to Friday April 21, 2023:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|324,789
|5,332,117,334
|17 April 2023
|1,411
|13,392.4876
|18,896,800
|18 April 2023
|1,441
|13,596.3428
|19,592,330
|19 April 2023
|1,468
|13,010.9264
|19,100,040
|20 April 2023
|1,478
|12,972.1177
|19,172,790
|21 April 2023
|1,400
|12,657.1643
|17,720,030
|Total 17-21 April Friday
|7,198
|94,481,990
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|7,631
|13,126.1846
|100,165,915
|Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|152,730
|2,192,010,356
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|339,618
|5,526,765,239
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,361,522
|23,463,148,808
|17 April 2023
|5,674
|13,705.5622
|77,765,360
|18 April 2023
|5,784
|13,920.9716
|80,518,900
|19 April 2023
|5,869
|13,290.8511
|78,004,005
|20 April 2023
|5,928
|13,226.1749
|78,404,765
|21 April 2023
|5,961
|12,837.1414
|76,522,200
|Total 17-21 April Friday
|29,216
|391,215,230
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|23,417
|13,390.4473
|313,564,103
|Bought from the Foundation*
|7,377
|13,390.4314
|98,781,212
|Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|587,556
|8,602,751,336
|Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,421,532
|24,266,709,353
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 307,786 A shares and 1,276,284 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.47% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 24 April 2023
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
