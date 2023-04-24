Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the "Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday April 17, 2023 to Friday April 21, 2023:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 324,789 5,332,117,334 17 April 2023 1,411 13,392.4876 18,896,800 18 April 2023 1,441 13,596.3428 19,592,330 19 April 2023 1,468 13,010.9264 19,100,040 20 April 2023 1,478 12,972.1177 19,172,790 21 April 2023 1,400 12,657.1643 17,720,030 Total 17-21 April Friday 7,198 94,481,990 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 7,631 13,126.1846 100,165,915 Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 152,730 2,192,010,356 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 339,618 5,526,765,239 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,361,522 23,463,148,808 17 April 2023 5,674 13,705.5622 77,765,360 18 April 2023 5,784 13,920.9716 80,518,900 19 April 2023 5,869 13,290.8511 78,004,005 20 April 2023 5,928 13,226.1749 78,404,765 21 April 2023 5,961 12,837.1414 76,522,200 Total 17-21 April Friday 29,216 391,215,230 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 23,417 13,390.4473 313,564,103 Bought from the Foundation* 7,377 13,390.4314 98,781,212 Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 587,556 8,602,751,336 Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,421,532 24,266,709,353

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 307,786 A shares and 1,276,284 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.47% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 24 April 2023

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

