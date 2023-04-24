24.04.2023 12:14:40

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the "Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced  an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                  
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday April 17, 2023 to Friday April 21, 2023:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)324,789 5,332,117,334
17 April 20231,41113,392.487618,896,800
18 April 20231,44113,596.342819,592,330
19 April 20231,46813,010.926419,100,040
20 April 20231,47812,972.117719,172,790
21 April 20231,40012,657.164317,720,030
Total 17-21 April Friday7,198 94,481,990
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*7,63113,126.1846100,165,915
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)152,730 2,192,010,356
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)339,618 5,526,765,239
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,361,522 23,463,148,808
17 April 20235,67413,705.562277,765,360
18 April 20235,78413,920.971680,518,900
19 April 20235,86913,290.851178,004,005
20 April 20235,92813,226.174978,404,765
21 April 20235,96112,837.141476,522,200
Total 17-21 April Friday29,216 391,215,230
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*23,41713,390.4473313,564,103
Bought from the Foundation*7,37713,390.431498,781,212
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)587,556 8,602,751,336
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,421,532 24,266,709,353

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 307,786 A shares and 1,276,284 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.47% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 24 April 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

