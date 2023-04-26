|
26.04.2023 13:34:26
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the "Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday April 24, 2023 to Tuesday April 25, 2023:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|339,618
|5,526,765,239
|24 April 2023
|-
|-
|-
|25 April 2023
|-
|-
|-
|Total 24-25 April
|0
|0
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|0
|0.0000
|0
|Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|152,730
|2,192,010,356
|Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|339,618
|5,526,765,239
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,421,532
|24,266,709,353
|24 April 2023
|6,103
|12,763.2189
|77,893,925
|25 April 2023
|1,818
|12,486.4494
|22,700,365
|Total 24-25 April
|7,921
|100,594,290
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|6,294
|12,699.1055
|79,928,170
|Bought from the Foundation*
|1,946
|12,697.9377
|24,710,187
|Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|603,717
|8,807,983,982
|Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,437,693
|24,471,941,999
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
Page 1 of 2
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 307,786 A shares and 1,292,171 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.55% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
The third phase of the share buy-back program running from 3 November 2022 has thereby been concluded as per 25 April 2023.
Copenhagen, 26 April 2023
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
Page 2 of 2
Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 17 2023
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 17 2023
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S (A)mehr Nachrichten
|
19.04.23
|Erste Schätzungen: AP Moeller - Maersk A-S (A) veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
07.02.23
|Ausblick: AP Moeller - Maersk A-S (A) stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.01.23
|Maersk-Aktie in Rot: Maersk lässt Allianz mit MSC im Jahr 2025 auslaufen (Reuters)
|
24.01.23
|Erste Schätzungen: AP Moeller - Maersk A-S (A) mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
02.11.22
|Maersk-Aktie gibt nach: Maersk geht von Abschwung der Container-Nachfrage aus (Reuters)
|
18.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: AP Moeller - Maersk A-S (A) vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
02.08.22
|Ausblick: AP Moeller - Maersk A-S (A) gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
19.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: AP Moeller - Maersk A-S (A) informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S (A)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S (A)
|1 609,00
|0,69%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZahlenflut: ATX schließt höher -- Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- DAX beendet Handel an der Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich.
Der heimische Aktienmarkt stieg am Donnerstag etwas an. Der DAX zeigte sich letztendlich knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie. An den US-Börsen dominierten am Donnerstag die Bullen. Die Tendenz an den Märkten in Fernost war positiv.