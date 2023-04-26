Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the "Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday April 24, 2023 to Tuesday April 25, 2023:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 339,618 5,526,765,239 24 April 2023 - - - 25 April 2023 - - - Total 24-25 April 0 0 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 0 0.0000 0 Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 152,730 2,192,010,356 Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 339,618 5,526,765,239 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,421,532 24,266,709,353 24 April 2023 6,103 12,763.2189 77,893,925 25 April 2023 1,818 12,486.4494 22,700,365 Total 24-25 April 7,921 100,594,290 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 6,294 12,699.1055 79,928,170 Bought from the Foundation* 1,946 12,697.9377 24,710,187 Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 603,717 8,807,983,982 Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,437,693 24,471,941,999

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 307,786 A shares and 1,292,171 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.55% of the share capital.

The third phase of the share buy-back program running from 3 November 2022 has thereby been concluded as per 25 April 2023.

Copenhagen, 26 April 2023

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

