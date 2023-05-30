Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the "Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday May 22, 2023 to Friday May 26, 2023:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 11,264 133,148,128 22 May 2023 670 11,686.5224 7,829,970 23 May 2023 650 11,614.6769 7,549,540 24 May 2023 650 11,261.5846 7,320,030 25 May 2023 640 11,169.4844 7,148,470 26 May 2023 630 11,442.2698 7,208,630 Total 22-26 May 2023 3,240 37,056,640 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 3,436 11,437.2461 39,298,378 Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 17,940 209,503,145 Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 357,558 5,736,268,384 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 44,819 537,950,770 22 May 2023 2,675 11,881.1092 31,781,967 23 May 2023 2,594 11,776.7579 30,548,910 24 May 2023 2,594 11,398.9514 29,568,880 25 May 2023 2,554 11,304.3970 28,871,430 26 May 2023 2,515 11,600.1948 29,174,490 Total 22-26 May 2023 12,932 149,945,677 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 10,366 11,594.9060 120,192,796 Bought from the Foundation* 3,267 11,594.8832 37,880,484 Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 71,384 845,969,726 Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,509,077 25,317,911,725

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 325,726, A shares and 1,361,831, B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 9.02% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 30 May 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 2 of 2

Attachments