Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the "Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                    
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday May 22, 2023 to Friday May 26, 2023:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value, A shares, DKK
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)11,264 133,148,128
22 May 202367011,686.52247,829,970
23 May 202365011,614.67697,549,540
24 May 202365011,261.58467,320,030
25 May 202364011,169.48447,148,470
26 May 202363011,442.26987,208,630
Total 22-26 May 20233,240 37,056,640
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*3,43611,437.246139,298,378
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)17,940 209,503,145
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)357,558 5,736,268,384
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value, B shares, DKK
B shares, DKK
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)44,819 537,950,770
22 May 20232,67511,881.109231,781,967
23 May 20232,59411,776.757930,548,910
24 May 20232,59411,398.951429,568,880
25 May 20232,55411,304.397028,871,430
26 May 20232,51511,600.194829,174,490
Total 22-26 May 202312,932 149,945,677
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*10,36611,594.9060120,192,796
Bought from the Foundation*3,26711,594.883237,880,484
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)71,384 845,969,726
Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,509,077 25,317,911,725

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 325,726, A shares and 1,361,831, B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 9.02% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 30 May 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

