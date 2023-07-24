Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the "Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday July 17, 2023 to Friday July 21, 2023:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 405,693 6,319,087,926 17 July 2023 640 13,294.6250 8,508,560 18 July 2023 640 13,467.6563 8,619,300 19 July 2023 635 13,661.8268 8,675,260 20 July 2023 630 13,924.0159 8,772,130 21 July 2023 635 13,552.3780 8,605,760 Total 17-21 July 2023 3,180 43,181,010 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 3,372 13,578.8824 45,787,991 Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 72,627 881,291,688 Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 412,245 6,408,056,927 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,700,621 27,665,683,430 17 July 2023 2,554 13,577.8583 34,677,850 18 July 2023 2,554 13,734.7240 35,078,485 19 July 2023 2,533 13,912.9155 35,241,415 20 July 2023 2,515 14,212.3249 35,743,997 21 July 2023 2,533 13,826.2850 35,021,980 Total 17-21 July 2023 12,689 175,763,727 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 10,170 13,851.6696 140,871,480 Bought from the Foundation* 3,205 13,851.6475 44,394,530 Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 288,992 3,554,771,168 Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,726,685 28,026,713,167

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 153,023, A shares and 665,598, B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.66% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 24 July 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 2 of 2

Attachments