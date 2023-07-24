Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
24.07.2023 10:23:07

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the "Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                    
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday July 17, 2023 to Friday July 21, 2023:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)405,693 6,319,087,926
17 July 202364013,294.62508,508,560
18 July 202364013,467.65638,619,300
19 July 202363513,661.82688,675,260
20 July 202363013,924.01598,772,130
21 July 202363513,552.37808,605,760
Total 17-21 July 20233,180 43,181,010
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*3,37213,578.882445,787,991
Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)72,627 881,291,688
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)412,245 6,408,056,927
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,700,621 27,665,683,430
17 July 20232,55413,577.858334,677,850
18 July 20232,55413,734.724035,078,485
19 July 20232,53313,912.915535,241,415
20 July 20232,51514,212.324935,743,997
21 July 20232,53313,826.285035,021,980
Total 17-21 July 202312,689 175,763,727
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*10,17013,851.6696140,871,480
Bought from the Foundation*3,20513,851.647544,394,530
Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)288,992 3,554,771,168
Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,726,685 28,026,713,167

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 153,023, A shares and 665,598, B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.66% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 24 July 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Attachments


