Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
31.07.2023 11:18:47

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the "Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                  
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday July 24, 2023 to Friday July 28, 2023:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)412,245 6,408,056,927
24 July 202362013,463.56458,347,410
25 July 202362513,316.67208,322,920
26 July 202362013,282.64528,235,240
27 July 202363013,440.49218,467,510
28 July 202363013.490.23818,498,850
Total 24-28 July 20233,125 41,871,930
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*3,31513,399.000744,417,687
Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)79,067 967,581,305
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)418,685 6,494,346,544
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,726,685 28,026,713,167
24 July 20232,47613,702.114333,926,435
25 July 20232,49513,557.434933,825,800
26 July 20232,47613,531.278333,503,445
27 July 20232,51513,727.679934,525,115
28 July 20232,51513,772.634234,638,175
Total 24-28 July 202312,477 170,418,970
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*10,00213,658.6470136,613,787
Bought from the Foundation*3,15013,658.652043,024,754
Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)314,621 3,904,828,679
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,752,314 28,376,770,678

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 159,463, A shares and 689,067, B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.83% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 31 July 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

  

Page 2 of 2

Attachments


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S (A)mehr Nachrichten