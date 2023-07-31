|
31.07.2023 11:18:47
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the "Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday July 24, 2023 to Friday July 28, 2023:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|412,245
|6,408,056,927
|24 July 2023
|620
|13,463.5645
|8,347,410
|25 July 2023
|625
|13,316.6720
|8,322,920
|26 July 2023
|620
|13,282.6452
|8,235,240
|27 July 2023
|630
|13,440.4921
|8,467,510
|28 July 2023
|630
|13.490.2381
|8,498,850
|Total 24-28 July 2023
|3,125
|41,871,930
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|3,315
|13,399.0007
|44,417,687
|Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|79,067
|967,581,305
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|418,685
|6,494,346,544
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,726,685
|28,026,713,167
|24 July 2023
|2,476
|13,702.1143
|33,926,435
|25 July 2023
|2,495
|13,557.4349
|33,825,800
|26 July 2023
|2,476
|13,531.2783
|33,503,445
|27 July 2023
|2,515
|13,727.6799
|34,525,115
|28 July 2023
|2,515
|13,772.6342
|34,638,175
|Total 24-28 July 2023
|12,477
|170,418,970
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|10,002
|13,658.6470
|136,613,787
|Bought from the Foundation*
|3,150
|13,658.6520
|43,024,754
|Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|314,621
|3,904,828,679
|Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,752,314
|28,376,770,678
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 159,463, A shares and 689,067, B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.83% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 31 July 2023
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
