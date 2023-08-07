07.08.2023 12:54:23

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the "Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                    
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday July 31, 2023 to Friday August 4, 2023:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)418,685 6,494,346,544
31 July 202363013,681.69848,619,470
1 August 202360013,420.55008,052,330
2 August 202355013,382.81827,360,550
3 August 202360013,316.18337,989,710
4 August 202360013,118.66677,871,200
Total 31-4 August 20232,980 39,893,260
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*3,15913,387.018742,289,592
Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)85,206 1,049,764,157
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)424,824 6,576,529,396
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,752,314 28,376,770,678
31 July 20232,51513,991.477135,188,565
1 August 20232,16413,705.702429,659,140
2 August 20232,42413,674.956733,148,095
3 August 20232,39413,644.279432,664,405
4 August 20232,39413,394.634532,066,755
Total 31-4 August 202311,891 162,726,960
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*9,53213,684.8855130,444,328
Bought from the Foundation*3,00413,684.828141,109,224
Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)339,048 4,239,109,191
Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,776,741 28,711,051,190

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 165,602, A shares and 713,201, B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.00% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 7 August 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 2 of 2

Attachments


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S (A)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S (A)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S (A) 1 703,00 -0,18% A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S (A)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen höher -- ATX geht fester aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich stabil -- Asiens Börsen schließen ohne gemeinsame Tendenz
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Montag freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte seitwärts. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich am Montag auf grünem Terrain. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich zum Wochenbeginn uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen