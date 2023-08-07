Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the "Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday July 31, 2023 to Friday August 4, 2023:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 418,685 6,494,346,544 31 July 2023 630 13,681.6984 8,619,470 1 August 2023 600 13,420.5500 8,052,330 2 August 2023 550 13,382.8182 7,360,550 3 August 2023 600 13,316.1833 7,989,710 4 August 2023 600 13,118.6667 7,871,200 Total 31-4 August 2023 2,980 39,893,260 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 3,159 13,387.0187 42,289,592 Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 85,206 1,049,764,157 Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 424,824 6,576,529,396 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,752,314 28,376,770,678 31 July 2023 2,515 13,991.4771 35,188,565 1 August 2023 2,164 13,705.7024 29,659,140 2 August 2023 2,424 13,674.9567 33,148,095 3 August 2023 2,394 13,644.2794 32,664,405 4 August 2023 2,394 13,394.6345 32,066,755 Total 31-4 August 2023 11,891 162,726,960 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 9,532 13,684.8855 130,444,328 Bought from the Foundation* 3,004 13,684.8281 41,109,224 Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 339,048 4,239,109,191 Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,776,741 28,711,051,190

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 165,602, A shares and 713,201, B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.00% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 7 August 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

