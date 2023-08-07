|
07.08.2023 12:54:23
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the "Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday July 31, 2023 to Friday August 4, 2023:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|418,685
|6,494,346,544
|31 July 2023
|630
|13,681.6984
|8,619,470
|1 August 2023
|600
|13,420.5500
|8,052,330
|2 August 2023
|550
|13,382.8182
|7,360,550
|3 August 2023
|600
|13,316.1833
|7,989,710
|4 August 2023
|600
|13,118.6667
|7,871,200
|Total 31-4 August 2023
|2,980
|39,893,260
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|3,159
|13,387.0187
|42,289,592
|Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|85,206
|1,049,764,157
|Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|424,824
|6,576,529,396
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,752,314
|28,376,770,678
|31 July 2023
|2,515
|13,991.4771
|35,188,565
|1 August 2023
|2,164
|13,705.7024
|29,659,140
|2 August 2023
|2,424
|13,674.9567
|33,148,095
|3 August 2023
|2,394
|13,644.2794
|32,664,405
|4 August 2023
|2,394
|13,394.6345
|32,066,755
|Total 31-4 August 2023
|11,891
|162,726,960
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|9,532
|13,684.8855
|130,444,328
|Bought from the Foundation*
|3,004
|13,684.8281
|41,109,224
|Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|339,048
|4,239,109,191
|Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,776,741
|28,711,051,190
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 165,602, A shares and 713,201, B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.00% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 7 August 2023
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
