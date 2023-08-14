14.08.2023 09:37:34

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the "Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                  
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday August 7, 2023 to Friday August 11, 2023:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)424,824 6.576,529,396
7 August 202363012,589.85717,931,610
8 August 202362012,805.01617,939,110
9 August 202363012,952.98418,160,380
10 August 202362513,047.44008,154,650
11 August 202363013,015.49218,199,760
Total 7-11 August 20233,135 40,385,510
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*3,32512,882.141442,833,120
Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)91,666 1,132,982,787
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)431,284 6,659,748,026
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,776,741 28,711,051,190
7 August 20232,51512,864.161032,353,365
8 August 20232,47613,027.090132,255,075
9 August 20232,51513,201.501033,201,775
10 August 20232,49513,286.144333,148,930
11 August 20232,51513,278.336033,395,015
Total 7-11 August 202312,516 164,354,160
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*10,03313,131.5222131,748,562
Bought from the Foundation*3,16013,131.531941,495,641
Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)364,757 4,576,707,554
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,802,450 29,048,649,553

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 172,062, A shares and 738,646, B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.18% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 14 August 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S (A) 1 725,00 -0,98% A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S (A)

