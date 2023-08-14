|
14.08.2023 09:37:34
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the "Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday August 7, 2023 to Friday August 11, 2023:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|424,824
|6.576,529,396
|7 August 2023
|630
|12,589.8571
|7,931,610
|8 August 2023
|620
|12,805.0161
|7,939,110
|9 August 2023
|630
|12,952.9841
|8,160,380
|10 August 2023
|625
|13,047.4400
|8,154,650
|11 August 2023
|630
|13,015.4921
|8,199,760
|Total 7-11 August 2023
|3,135
|40,385,510
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|3,325
|12,882.1414
|42,833,120
|Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|91,666
|1,132,982,787
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|431,284
|6,659,748,026
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,776,741
|28,711,051,190
|7 August 2023
|2,515
|12,864.1610
|32,353,365
|8 August 2023
|2,476
|13,027.0901
|32,255,075
|9 August 2023
|2,515
|13,201.5010
|33,201,775
|10 August 2023
|2,495
|13,286.1443
|33,148,930
|11 August 2023
|2,515
|13,278.3360
|33,395,015
|Total 7-11 August 2023
|12,516
|164,354,160
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|10,033
|13,131.5222
|131,748,562
|Bought from the Foundation*
|3,160
|13,131.5319
|41,495,641
|Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|364,757
|4,576,707,554
|Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,802,450
|29,048,649,553
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 172,062, A shares and 738,646, B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.18% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 14 August 2023
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
