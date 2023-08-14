Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the "Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday August 7, 2023 to Friday August 11, 2023:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 424,824 6.576,529,396 7 August 2023 630 12,589.8571 7,931,610 8 August 2023 620 12,805.0161 7,939,110 9 August 2023 630 12,952.9841 8,160,380 10 August 2023 625 13,047.4400 8,154,650 11 August 2023 630 13,015.4921 8,199,760 Total 7-11 August 2023 3,135 40,385,510 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 3,325 12,882.1414 42,833,120 Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 91,666 1,132,982,787 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 431,284 6,659,748,026 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,776,741 28,711,051,190 7 August 2023 2,515 12,864.1610 32,353,365 8 August 2023 2,476 13,027.0901 32,255,075 9 August 2023 2,515 13,201.5010 33,201,775 10 August 2023 2,495 13,286.1443 33,148,930 11 August 2023 2,515 13,278.3360 33,395,015 Total 7-11 August 2023 12,516 164,354,160 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 10,033 13,131.5222 131,748,562 Bought from the Foundation* 3,160 13,131.5319 41,495,641 Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 364,757 4,576,707,554 Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,802,450 29,048,649,553

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 172,062, A shares and 738,646, B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.18% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 14 August 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 2 of 2

Attachments