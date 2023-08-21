21.08.2023 13:52:22

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the "Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                  
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday August 14, 2023 to Friday August 18, 2023:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)431,284 6,659,748,026
14 August 202362013,019.20978,071,910
15 August 202361013,118.18038,002,090
16 August 202361013,197.14758,050,260
17 August 202360013,077.70007,846,620
18 August 202359013,007.22037,674,260
Total 14-18 August 20233,030 39,645,140
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*3,21413,084.192442,052,594
Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)97,910 1,214,680,522
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)437,528 6,741,445,761
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,802,450 29,048,649,553
14 August 20232,45213,289.930732,586,910
15 August 20232,45913,400.252132,951,220
16 August 20232,43513,482.221832,829,210
17 August 20232,39413,344.615731,947,010
18 August 20232,35513,311.823831,349,345
Total 14-18 August 202312,095 161,663,695
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*9,69613,366.1549129,598,238
Bought from the Foundation*3,05513,366.159640,833,618
Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)389,603 4,908,803,106
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,827,296 29,380,745,105

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 178,306, A shares and 763,267, B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.36% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 21 August 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

  

