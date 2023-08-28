Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the "Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday August 21, 2023 to Friday August 25, 2023:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 437,528 6,741,445,761 21 August 2023 570 13,330.5789 7,598,430 22 August 2023 560 13,487.2321 7,552,850 23 August 2023 560 13,337.4107 7,468,950 24 August 2023 560 13,167.8571 7,374,000 25 August 2023 560 12,827.5000 7,183,400 Total 21-25 August 2023 2,810 37,177,630 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 2,981 13,230.4865 39,440,080 Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 103,701 1,291,298,232 Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 443,319 6,818,063,471 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,827,296 29,380,745,105 21 August 2023 2,276 13,631.6674 31,025,675 22 August 2023 2,235 13,780.3043 30,798,980 23 August 2023 2,235 13,647.1745 30,501,435 24 August 2023 2,235 13,448.0358 30,056,360 25 August 2023 2,235 13,077.0716 29,227,255 Total 21-25 August 2023 11,216 151,609,705 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 8,992 13,517.2593 121,547,196 Bought from the Foundation* 2,835 13,517.2557 38,321,420 Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 412,646 5,220,281,426 Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,850,339 29,692,223,425

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 184,097, A shares and 785,321, B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.52% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 28 August 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 2 of 2

Attachments