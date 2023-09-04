|
04.09.2023 12:57:10
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the "Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday August 28, 2023 to Friday September 1, 2023:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|443,319
|6,818,063,471
|28 August 2023
|570
|12,839.0702
|7,318,270
|29 August 2023
|560
|12,927.4107
|7,239,350
|30 August 2023
|560
|12,974.0714
|7,265,480
|31 August 2023
|560
|12,804.0179
|7,170,250
|1 September 2023
|610
|12,620.7049
|7,698,630
|Total 28 August -1 September 2023
|2,860
|36,691,980
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|3,034
|12,829.3673
|38,924,301
|Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|109,595
|1,366,914,512
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|449,213
|6,893,679,751
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,850,339
|29,692,223,425
|28 August 2023
|2,276
|13,046.4609
|29,693,745
|29 August 2023
|2,235
|13,124.1409
|29,332,455
|30 August 2023
|2,235
|13,175.7517
|29,447,805
|31 August 2023
|2,235
|13,126.8792
|29,338,575
|1 September 2023
|2,435
|12,829.3183
|31,239,390
|Total 28 August – 1 September 2023
|11,416
|149,051,970
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|9,152
|13,056.4193
|119,492,349
|Bought from the Foundation*
|2,885
|13,056.4547
|37,667,872
|Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|436,099
|5,526,493,617
|Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,873,792
|29,998,435,616
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 189,991 A shares and 807,750 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.68% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 4. September 2023
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 35 2023
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 35
