12.09.2023 17:00:00
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
Company announcement no. 47 - 23
12 September 2023
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 3 August 2023 NTG Nordic Transport Group ("NTG”) announced a share buy-back program, as described in company announcement no. 38 - 23. The program will be executed in accordance with the principles of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.
The purposes of the share buy-back program are to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders’ shares in NTG subsidiaries under the "Ring-the-Bell” concept, cover obligations arising under share-based incentive programs, and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.
Under the share buy-back program NTG will purchase its own shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 75,000,000, up to 200,000 shares (nominally DKK 4,000,000), corresponding to 0.88% of the current share capital of NTG.
The share buy-back program will run from 4 August 2023 to 27 October 2023 at the latest, both days inclusive.
The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back program:
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|96,593
|34,769,303
|05 September 2023
|11,800
|369.4
|4,359,365
|06 September 2023
|6,282
|357.9
|2,248,318
|07 September 2023
|4,754
|357.7
|1,700,548
|08 September 2023
|2,481
|358.3
|888,896
|11 September 2023
|4,453
|354.4
|1,578,265
|Accumulated under the program
|126,363
|45,544,693
With the transactions stated above, NTG owns a total of 1,313,835 treasury shares, corresponding to 5.80% of the current share capital of NTG.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Additional information
For additional information, please contact:
Investor relations:
Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO
+45 42 12 80 99
ir@ntg.com
|Press:
Camilla Marcher Lydom, Investor Relations & Corporate Communication Manager
+45 42 12 80 90
press@ntg.com
