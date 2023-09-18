18.09.2023 13:33:33

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the "Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                    
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday September 11, 2023 to Friday September 15, 2023:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)454,776 6,962,635,598
11 September 202356012,231.50006,849,640
12 September 202355012,323.78186,778,080
13 September 202355012,167.74556,692,260
14 September 202355012,482.87276,865,580
15 September 202355012,505.10916,877,810
Total 11 - 15 September 20232,760 34,063,370
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*2,92612,341.785636,112,065
Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)120,844 1,506,045,794
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)460,462 7,032,811,033
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,895,923 30,277,255,002
11 September 20232,23512,431.586127,784,595
12 September 20232,19412,529.446227,489,605
13 September 20232,19412,375.902527,152,730
14 September 20232,19412,686.640827,834,490
15 September 20232,19412,665.558327,788,235
Total 11 – 15 September 202311,011 138,049,655
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*8,82812,537.4297110,680,429
Bought from the Foundation*2,78112,537.406634,866,528
Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)480,850 6,088,909,615
Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,918,543 30,560,851,614

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 201,240 A shares and 851,973 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.99% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 18. September 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

  

Nachrichten