Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the "Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                  
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday September 25, 2023 to Friday September 29, 2023:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)466,397 7,106,989,748
25 September 202357012,171.42116,937,710
26 September 202357012,272.71936,995,450
27 September 202357012,444.03517,093,100
28 September 202357012,428.22817,084,090
29 September 202351612,646.70546,525,700
Total 25 - 29 September 20232,796 34,636,050
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*2,96712,387.654936,754,172
Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)132,542 1,651,614,731
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)472,160 7,178,379,970
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,942,161 30,859,901,904
25 September 20232,27612,325.513228,052,868
26 September 20232,27612,439.499128,312,300
27 September 20232,27612,631.783828,749,940
28 September 20232,27612,583.659928,640,410
29 September 20232,06112,824.641026,431,585
Total 25 – 29 September 202311,165 140,187,103
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*8,94812,555.9520112,350,659
Bought from the Foundation*2,82112,555.973135,420,400
Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)527,402 6,675,918,067
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,965,095 31,147,860,066

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 212,938 A shares and 898,525 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.33% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 2. October 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

