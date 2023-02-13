|
13.02.2023 08:27:43
Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
On 27 April 2022, Tryg A/S ("Tryg”) announced that a share buyback programme of DKK 5.0 billion had been initiated as a result of the sale of Codan Denmark. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 03 July 2023.
Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.
The following transactions have been executed in the period 06 February 2023 to 10 February 2023:
|Number
of shares
|Avg. purchase
price, DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|06 February 2023
|120,000
|156.90
|18,828,000
|07 February 2023
|110,000
|156.67
|17,233,700
|08 February2023
|110,000
|157.26
|17,298,600
|09 February 2023
|110,000
|156.96
|17,265,600
|10 February 2023
|120,000
|156.19
|18,742,800
|Accumulated for the period
|570,000
|-
|89,368,700
|Accumulated under the programme
|23,109,000
|-
|3,738,031,190
Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.
Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 24,023,676 treasury shares corresponding to 3.670% of the total share capital.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tryg A-Smehr Nachrichten
|
25.01.23
|Ausblick: Tryg A-S gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
11.01.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Tryg A-S mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
12.10.22
|Ausblick: Tryg A-S informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
28.09.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Tryg A-S legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
11.07.22
|Ausblick: Tryg A-S stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
27.06.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Tryg A-S legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.04.22
|Ausblick: Tryg A-S legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
11.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Tryg A-S präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)