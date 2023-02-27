27.02.2023 08:30:00

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

On 27 April 2022, Tryg A/S ("Tryg”) announced that a share buyback programme of DKK 5.0 billion had been initiated as a result of the sale of Codan Denmark. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 03 July 2023.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 20 February 2023 to 24 February 2023:

  Number
of shares		Avg. purchase
price, DKK		Transaction value, DKK
20 February 2023  90,000 156.30 14,067,000
21 February 2023  80,000 159.76 12,780,800
22 February2023  100,000 157.62 15,762,000
23 February 2023  100,000 156.96 15,696,000
24 February 2023  100,000 157.30 15,730,000
Accumulated for the period 470,000-74,035,800
Accumulated under the programme 24,019,000-3,881,281,190

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 24,927,628 treasury shares corresponding to 3.808% of the total share capital.

 

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Tryg A-Smehr Nachrichten