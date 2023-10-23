Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

On 13 October 2023, Tryg A/S ("Tryg”) announced that the Board of Directors had decided to initiate a share buyback programme of up to DKK 1.0 billion. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 31 January 2024.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 16 October 2023 to 20 October 2023:

Number

of shares Avg. purchase

price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 16 October 2023 110,000 137,57 15,132,700 17 October 2023 110,000 136,64 15,030,400 18 October 2023 103,000 139,72 14,391,160 19 October 2023 108,000 138,59 14,967,720 20 October 2023 108,000 136,63 14,756,040 Accumulated for the period 539,000 - 74,278,020 Accumulated under the programme 539,000 - 74,278,020

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 13,065,551 treasury shares corresponding to 2.100% of the total share capital.

Attachment