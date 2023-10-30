Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
30.10.2023 11:00:00

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

On 13 October 2023, Tryg A/S ("Tryg”) announced that the Board of Directors had decided to initiate a share buyback programme of up to DKK 1.0 billion. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 31 January 2024.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 23 October 2023 to 27 October 2023:

 Number
of shares		Avg. purchase
price, DKK		Transaction value, DKK
23 October 2023 114,000 134,14 15,291,960
24 October 2023 114,000 136,12 15,517,680
25 October 2023 114,000 136,57 15,568,980
26 October 2023 110,000 137,09 15,079,900
27 October 2023 108,000 137,07 14,803,560
Accumulated for the period560,000-76,262,080
Accumulated under the programme1,099,000-150,540,100

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 13,625,551 treasury shares corresponding to 2.190% of the total share capital.

Attachment


