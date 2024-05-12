|
12.05.2024 22:00:00
Transactions in Zealand Pharma shares and/or related securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or their closely associated persons
Company announcement – No. 25 / 2024
Transactions in Zealand Pharma shares and/or related securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or their closely associated persons
Copenhagen, Denmark, May 12, 2024 – Zealand Pharma A/S ("Zealand”) (NASDAQ: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, has received information on transactions in Zealand's shares or related securities conducted by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or their closely associated persons and hereby publishes the information on such transactions.
Please see the attached file(s).
# # #
About Zealand Pharma A/S
Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development and partnership agreements with a number of pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.
Zealand was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com.
Contact:
Anna Krassowska
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Zealand Pharma
Email: ank@zealandpharma.com
Adam Lange
Investor Relations Officer
Zealand Pharma
Email: akl@zealandpharma.com
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Zealand Pharma A-Smehr Nachrichten
|
01.05.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Zealand Pharma A-S gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
05.03.24
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg startet Zealand Pharma mit 'Buy' - Ziel 815 Kronen (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Zealand Pharma A-Smehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Zealand Pharma A-S
|87,00
|-0,06%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFreundlicher Start ins Wochenende: ATX und DAX gehen höher aus der Sitzung -- US-Börsen letztendlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen schließen fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex präsentierten sich am Freitag freundlich. An der Wall Street ging es vor dem Wochenende in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich am Freitag auf grünem Terrain.