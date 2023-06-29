|
29.06.2023 16:56:19
Transactions of executives and related parties in NKT shares
Company Announcement
29 June 2023
Announcement No. 24
Transactions of executives and related parties in NKT shares
According to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19, NKT (the Company) announces to have received notification regarding transactions of NKT shares and related securities.
Reference is made to company announcement no. 20 of 8 June 2023 regarding the Company’s rights issue with pre-emptive subscription rights for the Company’s existing shareholders. This allows for subscription of up to 10,744,009 new shares with a nominal value of DKK 20 each at a subscription price of DKK 255 per new share (the "Offering”) and the Prospectus published by the Company in that connection.
Transactions made in connection with the Offering:
|Name:
|René Svendsen-Tune
|Position:
|Deputy Chair of the Board of Directors in NKT A/S
|Issuer and securities code:
|NKT A/S, DK0062495909 which is expected to be merged
with the permanent ISIN code DK0010287663 on 6 July 2023
|LEI code:
|529900197LKWCEQ0NL18
|Type of transaction:
|Purchase of shares (Exercise of pre-emptive rights in
connection with rights issue)
|Market:
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|Acquisition date:
|27 June 2023
|Transaction size (no.)
|1,333
|Share price, DKK
|255.00
|Transaction value, DKK
|339,915
|Name:
|Stig Nissen Knudsen
|Position:
|Member of the Board of Directors in NKT A/S
|Issuer and securities code:
|NKT A/S, DK0062495909 which is expected to be merged
with the permanent ISIN code DK0010287663 on 6 July 2023
|LEI code:
|529900197LKWCEQ0NL18
|Type of transaction:
|Purchase of shares (Exercise of pre-emptive rights in
connection with rights issue)
|Market:
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|Acquisition date:
|19 June 2023
|Transaction size (no.)
|25
|Share price, DKK
|255.00
|Transaction value, DKK
|6,375
|Name:
|Claes Westerlind
|Position:
|President and CEO of NKT A/S
|Issuer and securities code:
|NKT A/S, DK0062495909 which is expected to be merged
with the permanent ISIN code DK0010287663 on 6 July 2023
|LEI code:
|529900197LKWCEQ0NL18
|Type of transaction:
|Purchase of shares (Exercise of pre-emptive rights in
connection with rights issue)
|Market:
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|Acquisition date:
|29 June 2023
|Transaction size (no.)
|175
|Share price, DKK
|255.00
|Transaction value, DKK
|44,625
|Name:
|Line Andrea Fandrup
|Position:
|Chief Financial Officer in NKT A/S
|Issuer and securities code:
|NKT A/S, DK0062495909 which is expected to be merged
with the permanent ISIN code DK0010287663 on 6 July 2023
|LEI code:
|529900197LKWCEQ0NL18
|Type of transaction:
|Purchase of shares (Exercise of pre-emptive rights in
connection with rights issue)
|Market:
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|Acquisition date:
|27June 2023
|Transaction size (no.)
|848
|Share price, DKK
|255.00
|Transaction value, DKK
|216,240
Contact
Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, Tel.: +45 2494 1654
Press: Louise W. Naldal, Head of Group Communications, Tel: +45 2982 0022
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NKTmehr Nachrichten
|
15.11.22
|Ausblick: NKT zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
01.11.22
|Erste Schätzungen: NKT gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
22.02.22
|Ausblick: NKT zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
08.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: NKT präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
16.11.21
|Ausblick: NKT gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
02.11.21
|Erste Schätzungen: NKT stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
15.08.21
|Ausblick: NKT präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
02.08.21
|Erste Schätzungen: NKT zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu NKTmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NKT
|54,60
|0,28%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKonjunkturdaten im Blick: Dow fester - Techwerte im Minus -- ATX legt zu -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kann am Donnerstag Gewinne verbuchen. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich seitwärts. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich uneins. Asiens Börsen tendierten am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.