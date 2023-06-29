Company Announcement

29 June 2023

Announcement No. 24

Transactions of executives and related parties in NKT shares

According to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19, NKT (the Company) announces to have received notification regarding transactions of NKT shares and related securities.

Reference is made to company announcement no. 20 of 8 June 2023 regarding the Company’s rights issue with pre-emptive subscription rights for the Company’s existing shareholders. This allows for subscription of up to 10,744,009 new shares with a nominal value of DKK 20 each at a subscription price of DKK 255 per new share (the "Offering”) and the Prospectus published by the Company in that connection.

Transactions made in connection with the Offering:



Name: René Svendsen-Tune Position: Deputy Chair of the Board of Directors in NKT A/S Issuer and securities code: NKT A/S, DK0062495909 which is expected to be merged

with the permanent ISIN code DK0010287663 on 6 July 2023 LEI code: 529900197LKWCEQ0NL18 Type of transaction: Purchase of shares (Exercise of pre-emptive rights in

connection with rights issue) Market: Nasdaq Copenhagen Acquisition date: 27 June 2023 Transaction size (no.) 1,333 Share price, DKK 255.00 Transaction value, DKK 339,915





Name: Stig Nissen Knudsen Position: Member of the Board of Directors in NKT A/S Issuer and securities code: NKT A/S, DK0062495909 which is expected to be merged

with the permanent ISIN code DK0010287663 on 6 July 2023 LEI code: 529900197LKWCEQ0NL18 Type of transaction: Purchase of shares (Exercise of pre-emptive rights in

connection with rights issue) Market: Nasdaq Copenhagen Acquisition date: 19 June 2023 Transaction size (no.) 25 Share price, DKK 255.00 Transaction value, DKK 6,375





Name: Claes Westerlind Position: President and CEO of NKT A/S Issuer and securities code: NKT A/S, DK0062495909 which is expected to be merged

with the permanent ISIN code DK0010287663 on 6 July 2023 LEI code: 529900197LKWCEQ0NL18 Type of transaction: Purchase of shares (Exercise of pre-emptive rights in

connection with rights issue) Market: Nasdaq Copenhagen Acquisition date: 29 June 2023 Transaction size (no.) 175 Share price, DKK 255.00 Transaction value, DKK 44,625





Name: Line Andrea Fandrup Position: Chief Financial Officer in NKT A/S Issuer and securities code: NKT A/S, DK0062495909 which is expected to be merged

with the permanent ISIN code DK0010287663 on 6 July 2023 LEI code: 529900197LKWCEQ0NL18 Type of transaction: Purchase of shares (Exercise of pre-emptive rights in

connection with rights issue) Market: Nasdaq Copenhagen Acquisition date: 27June 2023 Transaction size (no.) 848 Share price, DKK 255.00 Transaction value, DKK 216,240

Contact

Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, Tel.: +45 2494 1654

Press: Louise W. Naldal, Head of Group Communications, Tel: +45 2982 0022

Attachment