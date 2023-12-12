|
TransAlta Declares Dividends
CALGARY, AB, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The Board of Directors of TransAlta Corporation (TSX: TA) (NYSE: TAC) declared the following quarterly dividend on its Cumulative Redeemable Rate Reset First Preferred Shares for the period starting from and including December 31, 2023, up to but excluding March 31, 2024:
Preferred
TSX Stock
Dividend
Dividend Per
Record
Payment
Series A
TA.PR.D
2.877 %
$0.17981
March 1, 2024
March 31, 2024
Series B*
TA.PR.E
7.072 %
$0.43958
March 1, 2024
March 31, 2024
Series C
TA.PR.F
5.854 %
$0.36588
March 1, 2024
March 31, 2024
Series D*
TA.PR.G
8.142 %
$0.50609
March 1, 2024
March 31, 2024
Series E
TA.PR.H
6.894 %
$0.43088
March 1, 2024
March 31, 2024
Series G
TA.PR.J
4.988 %
$0.31175
March 1, 2024
March 31, 2024
*Please note the quarterly floating rate on the Series B and Series D Preferred Shares will be reset every quarter.
All currency is expressed in Canadian dollars except where noted. When the dividend payment date falls on a weekend or holiday, the payment is made the following business day.
About TransAlta Corporation:
TransAlta owns, operates and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States and Australia with a focus on long-term shareholder value. TransAlta provides municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses and utility customers with clean, affordable, energy efficient and reliable power. Today, TransAlta is one of Canada's largest producers of wind power and Alberta's largest producer of hydro-electric power. For over 112 years, TransAlta has been a responsible operator and a proud member of the communities where we operate and where our employees work and live. TransAlta aligns its corporate goals with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and its climate change strategy with CDP (formerly Climate Disclosure Project) and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations. TransAlta has achieved a 68 per cent reduction in GHG emissions or 22 million tonnes since 2015 and has received scores of A- from CDP and AA from MSCI.
For more information about TransAlta, visit its website at transalta.com.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transalta-declares-dividends-302011937.html
SOURCE TransAlta Corporation
