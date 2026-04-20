TransAlta Aktie
WKN: 885412 / ISIN: CA89346D1078
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20.04.2026 13:38:29
TransAlta Promotes CFO Joel Hunter To CEO, Names Mike Politeski As Next Finance Chief
(RTTNews) - TransAlta Corporation (TAC), a publicly traded Canadian power generator, Monday announced that it is appointing its current CFO, Joel Hunter, to the role of President and Chief Executive Officer, effective April 30, following the retirement of its current President and CEO, John Kousinioris.
To replace the vacancy left by Joel Hunter, the company named Mike Politeski as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Finance, effective May 1.
Further, the company appointed Grant Arnold as Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Vice President, effective May 6.
Politeski has over 25 years of experience across capital markets, financial strategy, risk, treasury, financial reporting and tax. Most recently he served as Senior Vice President, Finance & Treasurer at Veren Inc.
In pre-market activity, TAC shares were trading at $12.62, down 0.32% on the New York Stock Exchange.
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|TransAlta Corp.
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