31.07.2020 02:38:00
TransAlta Renewables Declares Dividends
CALGARY, AB, July 30, 2020 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSX: RNW) today declared the following monthly dividends:
Dividend Per Share
Record Date
Payment Date
$0.07833
October 15, 2020
October 30, 2020
$0.07833
November 13, 2020
November 30, 2020
$0.07833
December 15, 2020
December 31, 2020
About TransAlta Renewables Inc.
TransAlta Renewables is among the largest of any publicly traded renewable independent power producers ("IPP") in Canada. Our asset platform and economic interests are diversified in terms of geography, generation and counterparties and consist of interests in 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility and one natural gas pipeline, representing an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of owned generating capacity, located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, Minnesota and the State of Western Australia. Our objectives are to (i) provide stable, consistent returns for investors through the ownership of, and investment in, highly contracted renewable and natural gas power generation and other infrastructure assets that provide stable cash flow primarily through long-term contracts with strong counterparties; (ii) pursue and capitalize on strategic growth opportunities in the renewable and natural gas power generation and other infrastructure sectors; (iii) maintain diversity in terms of geography, generation and counterparties; and (iv) pay out 80 to 85 per cent of cash available for distribution to the shareholders of the Company on an annual basis.
Note: All financial figures are in Canadian dollars unless noted otherwise.
SOURCE TransAlta Renewables Inc
