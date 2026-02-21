TransAlta Aktie
WKN: 885412 / ISIN: CA89346D1078
|
21.02.2026 01:27:30
TransAlta Stock Up 29% as Fund Trims 794,400 Shares in $12 Million Move
On February 17, 2026, Potrero Capital Research disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold 794,400 shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) in the fourth quarter, an estimated $11.86 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a SEC filing published February 17, 2026, Potrero Capital Research sold 794,400 shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $11.86 million, calculated using the average closing price for the period. After the trade, the fund’s position in TransAlta stood at 1,724,544 shares, worth $21.80 million at quarter-end. The net position change, including any price effect, was a decrease of $12.64 million.TransAlta is a leading independent power producer with a diversified generation portfolio across North America and Australia. The company leverages a broad mix of hydro, wind, solar, and gas assets to provide reliable energy solutions and capitalize on energy transition trends. Its scale and operational diversity position it to serve a wide range of customers and adapt to evolving market demands.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
