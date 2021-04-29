Transat A.T. Inc. - Election of Board members

MONTREAL, April 29, 2021 /CNW/ - At the company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders today, the eleven candidates for the Transat director positions were elected by a majority of votes cast by shareholders or their proxies attending the Meeting. The Transat Board of Directors consists of Mr. Raymond Bachand (Lead Director since 2018), Mr. Louis-Marie Beaulieu, Ms. Lucie Chabot, Mr. W. Brian Edwards, Ms. Susan Kudzman, Mr. Jean-Yves Leblanc, Mr. Ian Rae, Mr. Jacques Simoneau, Ms. Louise St-Pierre, Mr. Philippe Sureau, and Mr. Jean-Marc Eustache, Co-Founder of Transat, and its Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Following are the results of the vote:



Vote For

Withhold

Number Percentage

Number Percentage Raymond Bachand 17,368,055 92.54%

1,399,414 7.46% Louis-Marie Beaulieu 17,387,095 92.64%

1,380,374 7.36% Lucie Chabot 17,305,176 92.21%

1,462,293 7.79% W. Brian Edwards 16,850,780 89.79%

1,916,689 10.21% Jean-Marc Eustache 18,099,592 96.44% 1,296,017

667,877 3.56% Susan Kudzman 17,034,399 90.77%

1,733,070 9.23% Jean-Yves Leblanc 16,927,177 90.19%

1,840,292 9.81% Ian Rae 17,043,168 90.81%

1,724,301 9.19% Jacques Simoneau 16,557,468 88.22%

2,210,001 11.78% Louise St-Pierre 17,379,941 92.61%

1,387,528 7.39% Philippe Sureau 16,931,599 90.22%

1,835,870 9.78%

About Transat

Transat A.T. Inc. is a leading integrated international tourism company specializing in holiday travel. Under the Transat and Air Transat banners, the Corporation offers vacation packages, hotel stays and air travel to some 60 destinations in over 25 countries in the Americas and Europe. Transat is firmly committed to sustainable tourism development, as reflected in its multiple corporate responsibility initiatives over the past 14 years and obtained Travelife certification in 2018. The Corporation is based in Montréal (TSX: TRZ).

