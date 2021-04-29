|
29.04.2021 22:58:00
Transat A.T. Inc. - Election of Board members
MONTREAL, April 29, 2021 /CNW/ - At the company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders today, the eleven candidates for the Transat director positions were elected by a majority of votes cast by shareholders or their proxies attending the Meeting. The Transat Board of Directors consists of Mr. Raymond Bachand (Lead Director since 2018), Mr. Louis-Marie Beaulieu, Ms. Lucie Chabot, Mr. W. Brian Edwards, Ms. Susan Kudzman, Mr. Jean-Yves Leblanc, Mr. Ian Rae, Mr. Jacques Simoneau, Ms. Louise St-Pierre, Mr. Philippe Sureau, and Mr. Jean-Marc Eustache, Co-Founder of Transat, and its Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Following are the results of the vote:
Vote For
Withhold
Number
Percentage
Number
Percentage
Raymond Bachand
17,368,055
92.54%
1,399,414
7.46%
Louis-Marie Beaulieu
17,387,095
92.64%
1,380,374
7.36%
Lucie Chabot
17,305,176
92.21%
1,462,293
7.79%
W. Brian Edwards
16,850,780
89.79%
1,916,689
10.21%
Jean-Marc Eustache
18,099,592
96.44%
1,296,017
667,877
3.56%
Susan Kudzman
17,034,399
90.77%
1,733,070
9.23%
Jean-Yves Leblanc
16,927,177
90.19%
1,840,292
9.81%
Ian Rae
17,043,168
90.81%
1,724,301
9.19%
Jacques Simoneau
16,557,468
88.22%
2,210,001
11.78%
Louise St-Pierre
17,379,941
92.61%
1,387,528
7.39%
Philippe Sureau
16,931,599
90.22%
1,835,870
9.78%
About Transat
Transat A.T. Inc. is a leading integrated international tourism company specializing in holiday travel. Under the Transat and Air Transat banners, the Corporation offers vacation packages, hotel stays and air travel to some 60 destinations in over 25 countries in the Americas and Europe. Transat is firmly committed to sustainable tourism development, as reflected in its multiple corporate responsibility initiatives over the past 14 years and obtained Travelife certification in 2018. The Corporation is based in Montréal (TSX: TRZ).
