Transat Advises its Shareholders to Take No Action on Group MACH's Offer

MONTREAL, Aug. 2, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Transat A.T. Inc. ("Transat") one of the largest integrated tourism companies in the world and Canada's holiday travel leader, today confirms it has taken note of Group MACH Inc.'s press release regarding its unsolicited mini tender offer to acquire 19.5% of Transat's Class B voting shares (the "Offer").

Take No Action on the Offer

The special committee of the Transat's board of directors (the "Special Committee") is reviewing the terms of the Offer with its advisors for the purposes of making a recommendation to shareholders as to its terms.

Transat shareholders are advised to TAKE NO ACTION on the Offer and NOT TO TENDER THEIR SHARES until Transat's board of directors has made a formal recommendation to shareholders. Having taken note of the press release announcing the Offer, the Special Committee will consider it with its advisors before making a formal recommendation to Transat's board of directors. Shareholders will be notified of any recommendation of the board of directors through a news release.

Transat has retained Kingsdale Advisors to act as proxy solicitation agent and to answer information requests from shareholders. Communications with Kingsdale Advisors may be made (i) by e-mail at contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com or (ii) by phone at toll free at 1-888-518-1552 or collect call outside North America at 416-867-2272.

About Transat

Transat A.T. Inc. is a leading integrated international tourism company specializing in holiday travel. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays and air travel under the Transat and Air Transat brands to some 60 destinations in more than 25 countries in the Americas and Europe. Transat is firmly committed to sustainable tourism development, as reflected in its multiple corporate responsibility initiatives over the past 12 years, and was awarded Travelife certification in 2018. Based in Montreal, the company has 5,000 employees (TSX: TRZ).

