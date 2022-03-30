Transcenta Announces Presentation of Preclinical Data of TST005 at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

SUZHOU, China, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transcenta Holding Limited ("Transcenta") (HKEX: 06628), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with fully-integrated capabilities in discovery, research, development and manufacturing of antibody-based therapeutics, announces the preclinical data of TST005, a bifunctional fusion protein of PD-L1/TGF-βRII, will be presented as a poster at the upcoming 2022 American Association for Cancer Research Meetings (AACR 2022), taking place from April 8th to April 13th in New Orleans via in person or virtual attendance.

The AACR Annual Meeting is the focal point of the cancer research community, where scientists, clinicians, other health care professionals, survivors, patients, and advocates gather to share the latest advances in cancer science and medicine. The meeting highlights the work of the best minds in cancer research from institutions all over the world.

Title: TST005, a bifunctional fusion protein of PD-L1/TGF-βRII, demonstrates potent anti-tumor activities with good safety profiles

Abstract Number: 6013

Session Category: Tumor Biology

Session Title: Nonclinical Models of Cancer

Time: April 8, 2022 , 12:00 PM-1:00 PM (UTC -6)

TST005 is a bi-functional fusion protein designed to simultaneously block PD-L1 and reduce TGF-β signaling. The study shows that at the same dose, TST005 can more thoroughly inhibit the TGF-β pathway in tumors compared to M7824, so it displayed better anti-tumor activities in pre-clinical studies with tolerable safety profiles.

About TST005

TST005 is the second bi-functional anti-PD-L1 and TGF-β trap fusion protein entering the global clinical stage. It simultaneously targets two immuno-suppressive pathways, transforming growth factor -β (TGF-β) and programmed cell death ligand-1 (PD-L1), that are commonly used by cancer cells to evade the immune system. TST005 consists of a high affinity PD-L1 antibody fused with an engineered TGF-β Receptor Type II protein in its C-terminal. TST005 lacks FcR binding activity and thus has reduced FcR mediated killing of PD-L1 expressing effector T cells. TST005's high PD-L1 binding activity and enhanced TGF-β trap stability enables the targeted delivery of TGF-β trap into PD-L1 expressing tumors, thereby minimizing off-target toxicities of systemic inhibition of TGF-β signaling. TST005 displayed potent activity in vitro in reversing TGF-β induced T-cell suppression. In multiple syngeneic tumor models, TST005 induced significant increase of CD8 T-cell infiltration into PD-L1 expressing tumors and displayed dose-dependent tumor growth inhibition in tumor model not sensitive to PD-(L)1 treatment due to high level TGF-β. TST005 is well tolerated in non-human primates and displayed a linear PK profile. TST005 is a potential differentiated bi-functional immunotherapy candidate with improved therapeutic window.

About Transcenta Holding Limited

Transcenta (HKEX: 06628) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with fully integrated capabilities in antibody-based biotherapeutics discovery, research, development and manufacturing.

Transcenta has established global footprint, with Headquarters and Discovery, Clinical and Translational Research Center in Suzhou, Process and Product Development Center and Manufacturing Facility in Hangzhou, and Clinical Development Centers in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou in China and in Princeton, US, and External Partnering Center in Boston and Los Angeles, US. Transcenta has also initiated the construction of the Group Headquarters and the second high-end biopharmaceutical facility with ICB as its core technology in Suzhou Industrial Park. Transcenta is developing ten therapeutic antibody molecules for oncology and selected non-oncology indications including bone and kidney disorders.

For more information, please visit www.transcenta.com and https://www.linkedin.com/company/transcenta.

