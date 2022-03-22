Transcenta, Bristol To Evaluate TST001 - Opdivo Combination For Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer

(RTTNews) - Transcenta Holding Limited said that it has collaborated with Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) to evaluate the combination of TST001, an investigational humanized monoclonal antibody targeting Claudin18.2 developed by Transcenta, with Opdivo or nivolumab, Bristol Myers Squibb's anti-PD-1 therapy, for the treatment of patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic gastric cancer or gastroesophageal junction cancer.

The collaboration includes two global phase I/II open-label, multi-center studies, one to be held in the U.S. and one to be held in China, to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and anti-tumor efficacy of TST001 in combination with Opdivo in patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic Claudin18.2 expressing gastric / gastroesophageal junction cancer with or without previous treatment.

As per the terms of the deal, Transcenta will be the sponsor of the trials and Bristol Myers Squibb will supply Opdivo to Transcenta for use in its combination therapy studies with TST001.

Opdivo is a trademark of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.