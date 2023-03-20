20.03.2023 14:08:00

Transcenta Holding Limited (6628.HK) to Hold 2022 Annual Results Release Conference Call

SUZHOU, China, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The management team of Transcenta Holding Limited (06628.HK) will attend the 2022 annual results release conference call on March 31, 2023. Transcenta is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with fully integrated capabilities in the discovery, research, development and manufacture of antibodies-based therapeutics.

Meeting Details:

MeetingDate:

Friday, March 31, 2023

Meeting time:

10:00 a.m. (Beijing time)

Meeting Language:

English

Attendance Management:

Dr. Xueming Qian, Chief Executive Officer

Dr. Caroline Germa, EVP, Global Medicine Development and CMO

Mr. Daniel Weng, EVP, CFO

Ms. Vivian Wang, VP, Investor Relations & Capital Markets, Board Secretary

Enrollment form:

Please scan the QR code to register

(please register before March 27, 2023)

https://forms.ebdan.net/ls/5hp2szk2?bt=yxy 

About Transcenta Holding Limited

Transcenta is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that fully integrates biotherapeutics discovery, research, development and manufacturing.

Transcenta has established global footprint, with Headquarters and Discovery, Clinical and Translational Research Center in Suzhou, Process and Product Development Center and Manufacturing Facility in Hangzhou, and Clinical Development Centers in Princeton, US and in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou in China, and External Partnering Center in Boston and Los Angeles, US. Transcenta has also initiated the construction of the Group Headquarters and the second high-end biopharmaceutical facility with ICB as its core technology in Suzhou Industrial Park. Transcenta is developing ten therapeutic antibody molecules for oncology and selected non-oncology indications including bone and kidney disorders.

For more information about Transcenta, please visit

Website: www.transcenta.com

Linkedin: Transcenta

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transcenta-holding-limited-6628hk-to-hold-2022-annual-results-release-conference-call-301776106.html

SOURCE Transcenta Holding Limited

