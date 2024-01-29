|
29.01.2024 16:47:57
TransCode Collaborates With Debiopharm; Financial Terms Not Disclosed
(RTTNews) - On Monday, TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (RNAZ) announced a co-research agreement with Debiopharm, a Swiss-based biopharmaceutical company.
The collaboration aims to combine TransCode's TTX delivery platform with Debiopharm's expertise in targeted drug delivery to co-develop targeted nucleic acid therapeutics for cancer. TransCode's TTX platform will be the foundation for developing antigen-selective nucleic acid delivery vehicles for targeted cancer therapeutics.
As part of the collaboration, TransCode will integrate its TTX delivery platform with Debiopharm's proprietary technologies to create constructs designed for targeted mRNA delivery to cancer cells. These constructs will undergo testing in cancer cells and tumor-bearing animals as per the agreement. While Debiopharm, a specialist in manufacturing and developing oncology and antibiotic therapies, entered this research collaboration to explore the development of new targeted nucleic acid delivery methods.
The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
