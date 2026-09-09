Transcontinental Q3 Income Rises From Higher Revenue

(RTTNews) - On Wednesday, Transcontinental Incorporated (TCL-A.TO) reported higher profit in the third quarter of 2026, compared to the same quarter last year, due to an increase in revenues.

Net earnings for the period rose by 183.8 percent to C$36.9 million or C$0.44 per share from C$13 million or C$0.16 per share a year ago.

Adjusted net earnings rose 22.1 percent to C$27.1 million or C$0.32 per share from C$22.2 million or C$0.27 per share in the prior year.

Adjusted operating earnings increased by 4.6 percent to C$43.6 million from C$41.7 million in the previous year.

Adjusted operating earnings before depreciation and amortization climbed by 81.6 percent to C$85.7 million from C$47.2 million in the prior year.

Revenue for the period rose to C$306 million from C$294.9 million a year ago.

For fiscal year 2026, the company expects lower volume in traditional activities, including book printing, which experienced very high growth in fiscal year 2025. This decrease should be partially offset by growth in our in-store marketing and specialty activities, including the positive impact of acquisitions.

On the Toronto Stock Exchange, the shares were trading 2.86 percent down at C$5.09.