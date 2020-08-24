transcosmos receives a five-star rating for the fifth consecutive year from TMALL, China's largest online marketplace

TOKYO, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. is delighted to announce that Shanghai transcosmos Marketing Services Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Shanghai, China; CEO: Eijiro Yamashita; transcosmos China), its wholly-owned subsidiary, was once again awarded a five-star rating as TMALL service partner for the first half of 2020 by TMALL, the largest online marketplace in China, on August 11, 2020. Winning the award, transcosmos China strengthened its market positioning as the top service partner in the service industry.

To recognize service companies with excellent operational capabilities, TMALL and TMALL Global evaluate their service partner companies that provide e-commerce operations services on their platforms every six months. Under their star rating program, service partners are evaluated on their collective operational capabilities based on various evaluation standards that include "e-commerce store operations services," "brand marketing," "consumer operations," "channel operations," "customer acquisition with the new retail model," "warehouse & logistics management systems," and "data analytics capabilities." Highly recognized for its high-quality services and integrated marketing, transcosmos China was named a Five-star TMALL Service Partner. This marks the fifth consecutive year that transcosmos China has won the award since 2016.

transcosmos's two capital and business partners in China, Shanghai SPOT (commonly known as UNQ) and Shandong Ya Nuoda E-Commerce Co., Ltd. (commonly known as Nengmao Studio; Magic Panda), both e-commerce service operators, also achieved excellent results. UNQ, an e-commerce operations agency that specializes primarily in cosmetics, personal care, and baby & kids products, received a five star rating once again. And Magic Panda, an e-commerce store operations service provider specializing in fashion brand items, won a four star rating.

Against the backdrop of the widespread infection of the novel coronavirus in 2020, China's new economy, most notably "live commerce," is on the rise, putting "online economy" under the spotlight. As a certified Alibaba Brand Databank Services Partner, transcosmos China will continue to enhance its service capabilities whilst adjusting its management strategies to match with the post-Covid 19 era by keeping up with the latest changes in the market, and competitive products and services by leveraging its years of experience and a keen insight on the market. Through the offering of competitive services throughout brands' marketing activities that include gaining market insight, developing strategies, and executing and optimizing action plans, transcosmos China helps clients increase their brand awareness and expand sales. At the same time, with its team of analytics experts that analyze and mine target customers' buying habits, develop consumer operation systems, and sell products in an unprecedented approach under the new retail environment, transcosmos China will assist clients in expanding their online revenues.

With the aim of contributing to clients in taking their customer experience to the next level, and expanding sales, transcosmos will continue to focus on the online market.

transcosmos entered the Chinese market and launched its offshore services business in 1995. Today, transcosmos has its bases and subsidiaries across 20 cities in China including Shanghai, Beijing, Tianjin, Hefei, Xi'an, Changsha, Wuhan, Suzhou, Taipei and more. The company offers extensive services such as business process outsourcing (BPO) including contact centers, e-commerce one-stop, digital marketing and system development for both Chinese and global brands.

transcosmos China was founded in Shanghai as a digital transformation partner for businesses in 2006 and launched its e-commerce business in 2009. Now, in partnership with platforms such as TMALL, JD, and WeChat, transcosmos China offers a variety of services that include e-commerce store/website development & operations, sales channel development, online and offline data integration, system development, consumer operations, and integrated marketing services in the new retail industry (including cross-border e-commerce) to clients in diverse industries including the 3C Industry (Computer, Communications, and Consumer Electronics), apparel, baby care, toy, sports, beverage, musical instruments, homewares, home theater/audio equipment, and more.



