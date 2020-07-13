transcosmos releases "transcosmos C4M package," a SaaS product implementation and operations service package

TOKYO, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. is pleased to announce that the company has released "transcosmos C4M package," a service package that combines a variety of SaaS products, primarily Google Cloud, Google Marketing Platform, KARTE and Salesforce Marketing Cloud, with the company's system implementation and operations services.



C4M is an abbreviation for Cloud for Marketing.

Through the combination of diverse SaaS products (Google Cloud, Google Marketing Platform, KARTE, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, etc.), "transcosmos C4M package" helps clients build and operate a one-to-one marketing platform designed to deliver an end-to-end customer experience that ranges from consolidating and organizing data (ad data, website behavioral log, CRM log, etc.), to analyzing and visualizing the data, to executing and improving marketing initiatives, at one-stop. By combining its KARTE and Salesforce Marketing Cloud operations service framework that claims the largest proven record in the industry with its proprietary tool "Discover" that accumulates and visualizes each ad data source/type, transcosmos has further enhanced its support service features for full-funnel marketing that spans from developing strategies, to attracting customers, to executing customer relationship management (CRM) activities.

To assist clients in installing the system, transcosmos strategists and engineers develop strategies and define system requirements that are designed to maximize customer experience, taking their key goal indicators (KGI) and key performance indicators (KPI) as well as their existing systems into consideration. After the installation process, transcosmos also offers project management services that range from system implementation to release phases. As for operational support, transcosmos planners and agents will provide support services including post-release maintenance and the Plan-Do-Check-Act (PDCA) cycle (develop and implement strategies, analyze performance, make improvement, etc.). transcosmos will provide each individual client with a tailored, best-fit service framework.

What "transcosmos C4M package" can do

● Accumulate, integrate and visualize every available data (ad data, website behavioral log, CRM data, etc.)

"transcosmos C4M package" accumulates and integrates all kinds of marketing data in BigQuery (TM), and visualizes such data with BI tools such as Data Portal, thereby allowing clients to prepare a common platform where all their functions can evaluate, analyze and develop marketing initiatives from a single perspective.

The package lets each function and team in a company integrate, visualize and use every data, thereby enabling them to address their business and marketing challenges from a shared perspective. Ultimately, clients can elevate the adequacy of customer communications whilst optimizing their marketing spend.

● Cross-area initiatives

With "transcosmos C4M package," clients can run initiatives and the PDCA cycle across various areas that tend to work in silos.

E.g.) Initiative across website/app area and ad area

A real-time integration feature between inflow source data that clients own and their website lets clients execute cohesive one-to-one marketing initiatives that range from delivering ads to offering customer services on their website/app after customers visit their website/app.

E.g.) Initiative across website/app area and delivery area

By sending a real-time e-mail/app push notification triggered by customer actions on a website/app, and offering customer services and recommendations on the website that match delivered e-mail content, clients can execute one-to-one initiatives that work across website/app area and delivery area.

The new service package enables clients to offer a cohesive customer experience across various areas, and ultimately boosts the value of their brands. With "transcosmos C4M package," transcosmos will contribute to clients in optimizing customer experience whilst maximizing the life time value (LTV) of each customer.

transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. In Japan and other countries.

and other countries. Google Cloud, BigQuery and Firebase are trademarks of Google LLC.

Other company names and product or services names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 169 bases across 30 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services in 48 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment.

