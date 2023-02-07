|
07.02.2023 13:23:50
TransDigm Group Incorporated Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $190 million, or $3.33 per share. This compares with $117 million, or $1.98 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, TransDigm Group Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $261 million or $4.58 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.6% to $1.40 billion from $1.19 billion last year.
TransDigm Group Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $190 Mln. vs. $117 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.33 vs. $1.98 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.25 -Revenue (Q1): $1.40 Bln vs. $1.19 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $21.47 to $22.87 Full year revenue guidance: $6,070 - $6,240 Mln
