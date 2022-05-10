+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
10.05.2022 13:18:17

TransDigm Group Incorporated Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $199 million, or $3.38 per share. This compares with $104 million, or $1.79 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, TransDigm Group Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $227 million or $3.86 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.8% to $1.33 billion from $1.19 billion last year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $199 Mln. vs. $104 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.38 vs. $1.79 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.69 -Revenue (Q2): $1.33 Bln vs. $1.19 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu TransDigm Group IncShsmehr Nachrichten