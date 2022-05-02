|
02.05.2022 14:00:00
TransDigm Second Quarter Earnings Report and Conference Call Set for Tuesday, May 10, 2022
CLEVELAND, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) today said it will report fiscal 2022 second quarter earnings before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
A conference call will follow at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time. To join the call, dial (833) 397-0943 and enter the passcode 5786611. International callers should dial (720) 405-3217 and use the same passcode. A live audio webcast can be accessed online at http://www.transdigm.com.
The webcast will be archived on the website and available for replay later that day. A telephone replay will be available for one week by dialing (855) 859-2056 and entering the pass code 5786611. International callers should dial (404) 537-3406 and use the same passcode.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a leading global designer, producer and supplier of highly engineered aircraft components for use on nearly all commercial and military aircraft in service today. Major product offerings, substantially all of which are ultimately provided to end-users in the aerospace industry, include mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, engineered latching and locking devices, engineered rods, engineered connectors and elastomer sealing solutions, databus and power controls, cockpit security components and systems, specialized and advanced cockpit displays, engineered audio, radio and antenna systems, specialized lavatory components, seat belts and safety restraints, engineered and customized interior surfaces and related components, advanced sensor products, switches and relay panels, thermal protection and insulation, lighting and control technology, parachutes, high performance hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading, handling and delivery systems.
