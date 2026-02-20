General Electric Aktie
WKN: 851144 / ISIN: US3696041033
|
20.02.2026 11:50:00
TransDigm's 47.2% Operating Margin Crushes GE's 21.4%. Why Does GE Still Get the Higher Valuation?
The global backlog of unfilled aircraft orders tops 17,000 jets. Boeing (NYSE: BA) production delays have stretched delivery timelines, pushing the average fleet age to 15 years. Two of the biggest beneficiaries are GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) and TransDigm Group (NYSE: TDG), but they're profiting from it in very different ways.GE Aerospace has an installed base of about 80,000 commercial and military engines. Once an engine is on a plane, GE collects service revenue from shop visits, spares, and long-term service agreements. Service revenue reached $24 billion in 2025, up 26% year over year, and accounted for 53% of total revenue.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!